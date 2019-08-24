The Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry has announced that masses in Spanish are now celebrated in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor and Waterville throughout the year.

The Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering marriage and baptismal preparation, providing faith formation for adults and children, educating on social service support in the state, and helping individuals and families to become more involved in parish life.

Spanish masses will be offered at the following locations and times:

• Waterville: Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St. at 12:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month;

• Lewiston: Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St. at 6 p.m. Saturdays;

• Bangor: St. John Church, 217 York St. at 1 p.m. the first and third Sundays of each month; and

• Portland: Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen St. at 12:30 p.m. Sundays.

All are welcome at the masses. For more information, contact Sister Patricia Pora, RSM, at 615-2522 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: