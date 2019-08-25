Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two-car collision that forced authorities to close Route 236 in South Berwick for about three hours Sunday morning.

South Berwick police said in a news release said that Scott West, 62, of Eliot was traveling northbound when a car making a left turn onto Route 236 from Route 91 struck the side of his motor vehicle, causing it to roll over several times before coming to rest on its roof.

The Toyota Yaris that had been making the left turn went off the roadway and entered a marsh, police said.

Police said West was transported to Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital with serious injuries, while the 18-year-old, female driver of the Toyota, Payton Kerr of South Berwick, and a female passenger were taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with minor injuries.

The accident, which was reported at 9:55 a.m., remains under investigation and is being reconstructed with the assistance of the Berwick Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the South Berwick Police Department at 384-2254.

