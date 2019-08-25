DIXFIELD — A Dixfield man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly pointed a handgun at another man outside a convenience store in Dixfield and then led police on a 43-mile chase into Rumford.

Zachary Yahn, 27, flashed the gun at about 10:30 a.m., according to Lt. Kyle Tilsley of the Maine State Police.

Later the same morning, Yahn’s vehicle was spotted by Mexico police. Yahn fled in the vehicle when officers attempted to stop him, Tilsley said.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase, as did Maine State Police.

During the pursuit, Yahn avoided two sets of spike strips, according to police.

State troopers forced Yahn off the road at the intersection of Congress Street and Route 108 in Rumford.

Yahn is expected to be charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer and other offenses, according to Tilsley.

