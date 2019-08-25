A search for a New Hampshire fugitive that dragged on for nearly a month ended Sunday morning in Lebanon, Maine, when Maine State Police apprehended 32-year-old Richard Jacques, a Lebanon resident.

A news release posted on the Maine State Police Facebook page said that Trooper Kyle Wells was on routine patrol when he spotted a motor vehicle around 10 a.m. that matched the description of one operated by Jacques.

State police had recently received information that Jacques had returned to the southern Maine area.

The vehicle was parked in a driveway on the Carl Broggi Highway in Lebanon. A man fitting Jacques’ description was also seen near the vehicle.

Wells and Trooper Anna Ritland returned to the home and located Jacques inside the residence. He was taken into custody and transported to the York County Jail in Alfred, where he is awaiting extradition.

Jacques is wanted by New Hampshire authorities on a probation violation involving possession of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

