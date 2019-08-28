BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A boat operator has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to causing an accident that killed his 7-year-old granddaughter and his girlfriend on the Piscataqua River in Newington, New Hampshire.
John Wickman of Eliot, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of negligent homicide. He was sentenced to up to seven years in prison, but that has been suspended for 10 years if he gives up his right to operate a boat and performs community service.
Assistant Rockingham County Attorney Ryan Ollis said Wickman became distracted on May 5, 2018, looking at his GPS, before striking a buoy. All four people aboard the boat were injured. One of his granddaughters, Kallin Wickman, and his girlfriend, Laurie Stewart, died from their injuries.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Aug. 28 police log
-
Politics
Bernie Sanders to stump in Maine on Sunday and Monday
-
Arts & Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey named professor at University of Texas
-
Nation & World
Ethiopian fossil reveals face for ancestor of famed ‘Lucy’
-
Arts & Entertainment
The places it’ll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road