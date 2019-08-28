Identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain, the award-winning dance duo The Wondertwins, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, in South Paris.

Combining mime, vaudeville, robot, tap and hip-hop, they create a distinctive, kaleidoscopic style all their own.

The Wondertwins are winners of The Pioneers of Dance Award and six-time winners of Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater. Over the course of their professional dance career that began at age 10, they’ve worked with the likes of legendary dancer-choreographer Maurice Hines, Bobby Brown, New Kids on the Block, and some of the biggest names in hip hop.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for children. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit CelebrationBarn.com or call the Barn’s box office at 743-8452.

