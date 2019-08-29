SOMERVILLE — The Farmers Market at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm at 217 Hewett Road will launch its Maine Harvest Bucks program on Sunday, Sept. 1, just in time for the fall harvest season. Shoppers can fill their market basket for less by using their EBT/ SNAP card to purchase any of of the fresh, local food at the market (meat, cheese, eggs, bread), then receive a dollar for dollar match in Maine Harvest Bucks, that can be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, according to a news release from the family farm.

Halfway between the capital and the coast, the market is located on a working historic farm and aims to serve country folks where they live. The market was built by and for the community, in the belief that everyone should enjoy fresh local food. Locally grown food, tended by hand, often costs more than the food at grocery stores and can be hard to fit into a tight budget. But the farmers at the Pumpkin Vine Market want to make sure all can enjoy their food no matter their budget. Not only will every SNAP dollar be matched with Harvest Bucks, but first time SNAP shoppers will get an extra bonus $10 in Harvest Bucks on their first purchase.

According to the release, Maine Harvest Bucks is funded by the USDA through a FINI (Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive Program) and implemented in Maine by the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets. The farmers market at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm is proud to join the effort to provide healthy food for all. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday from May through December. For more information, email [email protected] or call Kelly Payson-Roopchand at 549-3096.

