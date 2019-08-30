FARMINGTON — A Peru man was arrested recently on a Franklin County warrant charging him with selling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

The warrant was issued Aug. 23 and served on Eric Tidswell, 43, at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he is incarcerated, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. He is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs. A conviction carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

When Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Tidswell in New Sharon in March, he was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension. During the arrest, the drug Suboxone and another white, powdery substance was found inside the vehicle along with drug scales and over $3,000, Nichols wrote in a news release. Tidswell was charged at the time with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of condition of release.

The white powder was sent to a state laboratory for analysis and a report came back in July that the substance was 8.6 grams of fentanyl, Nichols wrote.

Franklin County Detective Stephen Charles took over the case and conducted an in-depth investigation that spanned two states prior to the warrant being issued.

Once Tidswell finishes his time at the Auburn jail, he will be transferred to the Franklin County Detention Center to face charges.

Tidswell has been arrested a number of times this year on charges that included violation of bail and operating after suspension.

On April 6, Maine State Police Trooper Jason Wing arrested Tidswell after a 7-mile chase on Route 108 in Canton to Livermore with speeds that reached 114 mph, according to state police Lt. Kyle Tilsley.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: