A 46-year-old man was seriously injured Friday evening when he was struck by a car on Park Avenue near Deering Oaks in Portland.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries, Portland police said in a statement Saturday afternoon. His name was being withheld pending notification of family members.

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. when the man was struck by a 2019 Honda Civic driven by 70-year-old Catherine Todd of Westbrook, according to police.

Police did not say whether the pedestrian was in the street or a crosswalk, only that it occurred in the area of 2 Park Ave., which is a gas station at the corner of Park Avenue and High Street.

Police are still investigating and urge anyone who witnessed the accident to call 874-8532 or 874-8575.

