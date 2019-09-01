PORTLAND — “They have erected the noblest and most elegant of structures.”

The words of Fr. I.T. Hecker on Sept. 8, 1869, during the Mass of Dedication for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the tallest structure in Portland, still ring true, and all are invited to gather on a special moment to commemorate the 150th anniversary of this magnificent symbol of faith, worship, and service, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the 150th Anniversary Mass of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will be held at 10 a.m. at the cathedral at 307 Congress St. Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate the Mass, which fittingly falls on the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The cathedral’s cycle of windows depicts scenes from the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the first and foremost disciple, who is honored under the title of the Immaculate Conception. The Mass is one of a series of special events designed to honor a church that has inspired the practice of loving God and neighbor by its beauty for generations.

Tours of the cathedral are offered on the first Sunday of each month after the 10 a.m. Mass. Gather near the altar of the Blessed Virgin Mary (left of the tabernacle and large stained-glass window of our Blessed Mother). Tours last approximately 45 minutes, with time for questions. To schedule a group or private tour, contact the parish office at 773-7746.

