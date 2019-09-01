WINTHROP — Dennis Price, educator, performer and founder of Capital City Improv, will demonstrate how improv techniques can improve trust in business and in communications during the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber breakfast set for Thursday, Sept. 5.

The breakfast talk will be held from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza; public welcome, according to a news release from Barbara Walsh, chamber director.

“Shared experiences” using improvisation, Price says, helps to build confidence, collaboration and moral in the workplace.

The Winthrop Commerce Café and Crostini’s Catering serve a light breakfast; gluten-free, vegetarian, and heart-healthy options always available.

The cost is $7 for members and $10 for all others. For more information, contact [email protected] or 377-8020.

