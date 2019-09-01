The Waterville Opera House will bring a heavenly production to its historic opera house stage with its fall comedy “The Divine Sister,” a not-so-sinful show featuring everything you love about nuns with a fiendishly comedic gospel.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 6 and 7; and at 2 p.m. Sept. 8, at the opera house located at 1 Common St. in Waterville.

The play is an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns. Evoking such films as “The Song of Bernadette,” “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” “The Singing Nun,” and “Agnes of God,” “The Divine Sister” tells the story of St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent.

Along the way, she has to deal with a young postulant who is experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun visiting from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suitor intent on luring her away from her vows. This madcap trip through Hollywood religiosity evokes the wildly comic but affectionately observed theatrical style of the creator of Die, Mommie, Die! and Psycho Beach Party.

The actors performing in “the production are: Erik Hyatt as Mother Superior, Alicia Nicholls as Sister Acacious, Juli Brooks as

Sister Waleberga, Paul Herard as Jeremy, Valerie Glueck as Mrs. Levinson, Sandra Tomasco as Agnes, Debra Susi as Mrs. MacDuffie, Jeralyn Shattuck as Timothy.

The production team includes Director Beth Lambert, Assistant Director Lily Webb, Scenic and Lighting Designer Tony Gerow, Sound Designer Ben David Richmond, Costume Designer Debra Susi, Stage Manager Mel Chapman and the play was written by Charles Busch.

Tickets cost $21-$24, discounts are available.

For tickets or more information, visit operahouse.org or call 873-7000.

