AUGUSTA — The Maine Commission for Community Service is now accepting applications for 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service projects.

The Maine Youth Act Mini-grant Program challenges middle and high school-aged students to understand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the “Beloved Community,” and then take action in their community on an issue by planning a volunteer service project. Each project will culminate with activity on MLK Day of Service on Jan. 20, 2020, and all projects must be open to the public, according to a news release from the Maine Commission for Community Service.

This program is co-sponsored by the Maine Commission for Community Service and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The Maine Youth Act Selection Committee will choose nine proposals to receive the awards of $750 to support planning and carrying out a student/youth-driven service project. The mini-grants are for nonprofit organizations, civic groups with a nonprofit status, state and local government agencies, faith-based organizations and congregations, local educational institutions, and institutions of higher education.

As noted by The King Center, “Dr. King’s Beloved Community is a global vision, in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth,” and that human decency will prevail over poverty, hunger, homelessness, and all forms of discrimination.

Maine Youth Act applications must be completed and submitted by Tuesday, Oct. 1. Visit maineservicecommission.gov for project criteria and to submit an application.

