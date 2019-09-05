The Canaan Farmers Hall Board seeks donations for its Sept. 14 fundraiser yard sale.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the former Grange on Main Street.

Proceeds will support the ongoing restoration of the hall.

For more information, call 474-6037 or 431-9878.

