Politicians promise free everything.
Then if they get elected, to keep their promises, they confiscate the production of people who produce. People who produce realize that their production is going to those who produce nothing and they quit producing because everything is free.
In the end everybody is equally poor, except the politicians.
Paul Anderson
Augusta
