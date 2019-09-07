We face many unique challenges and opportunities in Maine. One of the most important is the way we care for our aging population. In 2018, Maine passed a significant threshold: one-fifth of our population is now older than 65. That’s why ensuring a robust system of senior care options is so vital for our state.

Assisted living programs are a crucial part of that system. They offer the help with daily activities, social support, and professional care that many people need to remain active and independent in later life. And starting Sept. 8, assisted living facilities across Maine will celebrate National Assisted Living Week to recognize the major role assisted living communities play in caring for our seniors and individuals with disabilities.

There are 240 assisted living communities with 6,500 licensed beds in Maine, employing more than 3,400 workers and creating $237 million in economic activity each year, according to statistics from the National Center for Assisted Living.

But these numbers only tell part of the story. They don’t reveal the amazing things that happen every day in our assisted living communities. Because no matter our age, disability or diagnosis, with the right support, each of us has the capacity to live life to its fullest every day.

This week, visit a friend or loved one at an assisted living community and take part in some of the National Assisted Living Week activities they have going on. It’s a great way to do something for yourself and for someone you love.

Diane Sinclair, RN, BA

administrator

Mount Saint Joseph Residence & Rehabilitation

Waterville

