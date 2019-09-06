BOSTON — Two new human cases of eastern equine encephalitis have been confirmed in Massachusetts, bringing the total this season to seven.
The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that the two latest cases of the mosquito-borne disease were in a woman in her 60s from eastern Worcester County and a girl under the age of 18 from southwestern Middlesex County.
One of the previously announced cases was fatal.
On Thursday, state health officials announced the fourth human case of EEE in Massachusetts this season. Eight horses and a goat have also contracted the disease.
Health officials in Wellfleet said the state confirmed the presence of EEE in the town on Wednesday.
There are now 36 communities statewide at critical risk, 42 at high risk and 115 at moderate risk.
