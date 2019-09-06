PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence City Council in a response to the recent violence at city nightclubs has passed a resolution to spend up to $15,000 on a review of the licensing board and to address safety issues.

The resolution passed Thursday follows a triple stabbing at Noah Lounge, a shooting at the nightclub Flow and a stabbing near the Rooftop at the Providence G last month.

WPRI-TV reported that all three establishments have provided surveillance footage and continue to cooperate with police.

The Providence Journal reported that the council called for a similar review of the Board of Licenses in 2014 that led to a series of reforms and an independent audit of the board’s finances.

Council President Sabina Mato said the issue of public safety is more urgent than ever before.

