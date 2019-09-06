PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence City Council in a response to the recent violence at city nightclubs has passed a resolution to spend up to $15,000 on a review of the licensing board and to address safety issues.
The resolution passed Thursday follows a triple stabbing at Noah Lounge, a shooting at the nightclub Flow and a stabbing near the Rooftop at the Providence G last month.
WPRI-TV reported that all three establishments have provided surveillance footage and continue to cooperate with police.
The Providence Journal reported that the council called for a similar review of the Board of Licenses in 2014 that led to a series of reforms and an independent audit of the board’s finances.
Council President Sabina Mato said the issue of public safety is more urgent than ever before.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Football
H.S. football: MCI rallies in second half to beat Ramblers
-
Boston Red Sox
Moreland’s 3-run homer lifts Red Sox past Yankees, 6-1
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Windham rallies past Gardiner for first win in two years
-
Varsity Maine
Football: A new era for Maranacook with 8-man football
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Wells overpowers Winslow 18-6 for 29th consecutive win