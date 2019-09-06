The Maine Professional Drivers Association, in conjunction with the Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit, will hold a driver appreciation lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday Sept. 9, to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

All commercial truck drivers can attend the free lunch at the northbound York Scale Facility on Interstate 95 in York. Members of the Maine Professional Drivers Association will cook and serve lunch while Maine Commercial Vehicle officers will set up a full Level One inspection demonstration (on a demo truck) and be on hand to answer any questions about inspections and the weighing facility.

There will be no regular inspections on trucks or drivers coming in for lunch during this period.

For more information, contact Ron Round, publicity officer, Maine Professional Drivers Association, at 794-5605 or [email protected] or Rob Fernald at [email protected] or 838-1074.

