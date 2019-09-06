Over 59,000 people were successful in winning an any-deer permit in 2019 and of those, about 56,000 were from Maine.

The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) the hunter was selected for. For example: 23R000000 is for WMD23.

SOURCE: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue

Search the database of the winners below:

Last name First name Town State Permit SuperPack Bonus WMD
Last name First name Town State Permit SuperPack Bonus WMD

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.