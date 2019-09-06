SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Jan. 21-25, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Pamela A. Arsenault, 56, of of Skowhegan, stealing drugs Nov. 10, 2017, in Madison, dismissed.

Kegan Y. Barrett, 30, of Belgrade, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 11, 2018, in Smithfield; 12-hour jail sentence.

Cheri Belanger, 36, of Madison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 28, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Davon Bell, 32, of Rochester, New York, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs March 30, 2018, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, $400 suspended, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, $400 restitution; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of cocaine base, same date and town, dismissed.

Matthew E. Brennan, 25, of Hallowell, operating while license suspended or revoked May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Isaiah Campbell, 22, of Canaan, domestic violence assault Nov. 10, 2017, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Taylor Campbell, 25, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked May 4, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Christian J. Carlino, 20, of Garden City, New York, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 3, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Debra Elaine Collins, 49, of Newport, operating vehicle without license Sept. 2, 2018, in Palmyra; $150 fine.

Kevin H. Davis, 44, of Dexter, failing to extinguish fire May 8, 2018, in Ripley, dismissed.

Mark C. Evans, 37, of Norridgewock, operating ATV on public way May 4, 2018, in Norridgewock; $200 fine; operating unregistered ATV May 4, 2018, in Norridgewock; $200 fine.

Bryan A. Gordon, 52, of Clinton, illegal possession of firearm Oct. 14, 2016, in Fairfield; $1,000 fine; illegal possession of firearm Oct. 20, 2016, in Fairfield; $1,000 fine.

Joseph Hibbard, 41, of Embden, domestic violence assault Nov. 17, 2017, in Embden, dismissed.

Rana A. Husnain, 32, of Conyers, Georgia, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Aug. 23, 2018, in Pittsfield; $200 fine.

Janusz Jankiewicz, 75, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence July 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Adam Johnson, 27, of Plymouth, reckless conduct Aug. 26, 2016, in St. Albans; 18-month Department of Corrections sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, Dec. 11, 2017, in Palmyra, dismissed. Violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked June 9, 2018, in St. Albans, dismissed.

Richard Lambert Jr., 47, of Cornville, violating condition of release Jan. 24, 2019, in Cornville; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Logan Lamphere, 29, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault Nov. 26, 2016, in Anson; 364-day jail sentence all but 18 days suspended, two-year probation.

Thomas H. Leo, 18, of Mercer, operating vehicle without license May 31, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Erica J. Luce, 28, of Carrabassett Valley, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 30, 2017, in The Forks; $250 fine; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Dustin Miller, 19, of Anson, burglary Aug. 30, 2017, in North Anson, dismissed.

Bonnie Jean Mitchell, 40, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 1, 2018, in Hartland, dismissed.

Sharon Paiva, 56, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 14, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Derek J. Pamphrey, 26, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 16, 2018, in Fairfield; 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Johnathan Patenaude, 21, of Starks, assault Sept. 28, 2016, in Starks; $300 fine, 364-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release; unlawful sexual contact, same date and town, dismissed.

Andrew Proctor, 23, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and two counts violating condition of release Sept. 7, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Dalton Quimby, 20, of Madison, operating under the influence Oct. 16, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

John A. Ricci, 59, of Starks, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, aggravated cultivating of marijuana, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and illegal possession of firearm, March 25, 2015, in Starks, dismissed.

Nicolas Shields, 21, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 24, 2017, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Michael Thomas, 26, of Bingham, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 14, 2018, in Bingham; $250 fine.

Melvin L. Vitko, 62, of Salem Township, burglary June 1, 2016, in T1-R1 NBKP: nine-month jail sentence, $150 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 1, 2016, in T1-R1 NBKP; 30-day jail sentence; criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Glenn R. Whalen, 48, of Fairfield, operating under the influence July 14, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Cole Whitaker, 21, of Detroit, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 20, 2018, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Isaiah Hubert White, 41, of Anson, theft of services Aug. 21, 2017, in Skowhegan, 26, of dismissed.

Jeremy P. Winn, 34, of Winslow, two counts endangering the welfare of a child Oct. 31, 2017, and Nov. 10, 2017, both in Fairfield, dismissed.

Nathan Withee, 40, of Madison, protective order from harassment violation Oct. 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; 10-day jail sentence.

Melvin L. Vitko, 62, of Salem Township, violating condition of release July 20, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

