CANAAN — All spring and summer decorations, artificial and others, must be removed from all Canaan cemeteries by Sept. 22 for fall cleanup.

All decorations remaining will be removed without recourse. Decorations can be replaced starting Oct. 15.

For more information, call the town office at 474-8976 or 474-8682.

