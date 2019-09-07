NASHUA, N.H. — Officials say no one was hurt when a small plane made a rough landing at the Nashua Airport.
The pilot was unable to deploy the airplane’s landing gear, so the plane made a belly landing on the airport runway late Friday afternoon.
Airport Manager Chris Lynch told WMUR-TV that the Cessna 172RG sustained minimal damage.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
