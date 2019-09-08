IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 10:57 a.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.
11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Pearl Street.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allenwood Park Road.
11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.
Sunday at 12:48 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Cushman Street.
IN MONMOUTH Saturday at 1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WINTHROP Saturday at 8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 3:48 p.m., Delilah A. Libby, 19, of Monmouth was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a disturbance on Washington Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Marsh Harbour in Bahamas now silent and devastated
-
Arts & Entertainment
Power of song brings community together at Portland neighborhood’s Porchfest
-
Uncategorized
UMF named ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ College for 2019
-
News
Two children, 11, found hours after wandering off in Plymouth
-
Politics
Trump’s planned Camp David retreat with the Taliban draws flak from all sides