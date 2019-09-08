IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 10:57 a.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Pearl Street.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allenwood Park Road.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

Sunday at 12:48 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Cushman Street.

IN MONMOUTH Saturday at 1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINTHROP Saturday at 8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 3:48 p.m., Delilah A. Libby, 19, of Monmouth was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a disturbance on Washington Street.

