IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Sunday, 7:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
9:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 7:55 p.m., assault was reported on Matthew Drive.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 4:17 p.m., a fight was reported on Bangor Road.
Sunday, 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.
5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.
8:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.
Sunday, 3:11 a.m., assault was reported on Hillside Drive.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street at the University of Maine.
5:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.
12:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 7:15 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Academy Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brickett Point Estates.
10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Zachary Drive.
11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Lawton Street.
2:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Milburn Street.
3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.
4:17 p.m., harassment was reported on East Leavitt Street.
4:43 p.m., assault was reported on Fairview Avenue.
5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
7:20 p.m., threatening was reported on East Dyer Street.
8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
Sunday, 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.
9:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.
11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.
2:19 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.
6:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
8:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sherwin Street.
11:09 p.m., theft was reported on Hathaway Street.
11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
Sunday, 12:54 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 5:58 p.m., theft was reported on South Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., John William Bates, 44, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, refusing to submit to an officer and assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:21 a.m., David Sargent, 45, of Rome, was arrested on charges of trafficking, furnishing and possessing a scheduled drug.
3:31 p.m., Cletus Jernigan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and one charge of violating conditions of release.
Sunday, 12:42 a.m., Malik Mousier, 25, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
