IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 4:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Sunday, 7:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 7:55 p.m., assault was reported on Matthew Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 4:17 p.m., a fight was reported on Bangor Road.

Sunday, 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

8:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

Sunday, 3:11 a.m., assault was reported on Hillside Drive.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street at the University of Maine.

5:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.

12:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 7:15 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Academy Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brickett Point Estates.

10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Zachary Drive.

11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Lawton Street.

2:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Milburn Street.

3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

4:17 p.m., harassment was reported on East Leavitt Street.

4:43 p.m., assault was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:20 p.m., threatening was reported on East Dyer Street.

8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

Sunday, 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

9:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.

11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.

2:19 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.

6:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sherwin Street.

11:09 p.m., theft was reported on Hathaway Street.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

Sunday, 12:54 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 5:58 p.m., theft was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., John William Bates, 44, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, refusing to submit to an officer and assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:21 a.m., David Sargent, 45, of Rome, was arrested on charges of trafficking, furnishing and possessing a scheduled drug.

3:31 p.m., Cletus Jernigan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and one charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday, 12:42 a.m., Malik Mousier, 25, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

