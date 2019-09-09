AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Frank Gilbert and Noralie Cox, Jean Bird and Jane Elliott, and Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman.

Winners on Thursday were Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRIFELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Frank Gilbert and Noralie Cox.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was April Napolitano. Gerene Lachapelle placed second, and Sally Nelson placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Keith Todd.Ben Parish placed second, and Bill Moore placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling. Betty Perry and Frances Roy tied with Lee Lenfest and Alice King, for second place; Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson, placed third; and Joanne Roderique and Wilma Pouilot placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: