AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Aug. 15-Sept. 4, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Jaci Beane, 25, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence Aug. 13, 2019, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Drew Bowser, 20, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, fish without valid license July 6, 2019, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Matthew Ryan Bradley, 34, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle July 3, 2019, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Camran Xavier Brown, 21, of Skowhegan, operate vehicle without license July 22, 2019, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Ryan K. Campbell, 27, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, fish without valid license July 5, 2019, in Rome; $100 fine.

Carroll Caron, 62, of Winslow, drinking in public Aug. 4, 2019, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Collin Chance Chamberlain, 22, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 13, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 27, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; drinking in public July 27, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Andrew S. Chubbuck, 20, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Andrew Michael Crockett-Carleton, 33, of Biddeford, operating while license suspended or revoked April 1, 2019, in Farmingdale; $600 fine.

Walter J. Curtis III, 24, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, fighting June 9, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Prentice Daly, 46, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 18, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150 day license suspension.

Gibril Darboe, 22, of Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs March 1, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, three-month jail sentence; two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed; two counts criminal forfeiture of property, March 1, 2019, in Waterville.

Dana Dasilva, 24, of Skowhegan, permit unlawful use July 22, 2019, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Vanessa M. Delano, 30, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked July 13, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Robert Delile, 65, of Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 23, 2017, in Oakland; $400 fine; criminal conspiracy, same date and town, dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property Feb. 14, 2018, in Winslow.

Sarah M. Dodge, 54, of South Portland, operate without safety equipment July 6, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Augustus Flanders, 51, of Chelsea, assault Aug. 22, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Nicole H. Gibson, 19, of Belgrade, minor consuming liquor July 28, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Brandon Gilman, 21, of Unity, minor possessing liquor July 20, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Michael Gladu, no date of birth listed, of South Portland, operating under the influence June 7, 2019, in Clinton; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Mario Gordon, 37, of Randolph, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed; two counts criminal forfeiture of property Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta. Two counts each aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release March 16, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs April 4, 2018 in Augusta, dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property April 4, 2018, in Augusta.

Trudie A. Grimmett, 40, of Rome, operating while license suspended or revoked July 16, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Domanick Hamlin, 22, of Sidney, domestic violence assault Nov. 5, 2018, in Sidney; 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, two year probation.

Becke F. Hand, 63, of Orlando, Florida, failure to register vehicle July 12, 2019, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Richard E. Heger, 27, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 22, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating condition of release and failure to register vehicle Aug. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brian M. Hyde, 32, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 17, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150 day license suspension. Violating condition of release July 5, 2019, in Windsor; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked July 5, 2019, in Windsor; $500 fine.

Tajindah K. James, 31, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 15, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jason S. Joseph, 36, of Gardiner, operate while license suspended or revoked July 27, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Michael Joslyn, 47, of Surprise, Arizona, theft by deception Nov. 1, 2010, in Augusta, dismissed.

Samuel O. Kesselman, 19, of Newton, Massachusetts, minor consuming liquor July 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Rachel Marie Laddaga, 25, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, Sept. 28, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Scott Leo, 31, of Waterville, drinking in public July 24, 2019, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Burleigh D. Lewis, 39, of West Gardiner, operate after habitual offender revocation March 15, 2019, in West Gardiner; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Kyle Long, 33, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order March 28, 2019, in Waterville; 270-day jail sentence all but 19 days suspended, one year probation.

Brianna Elizabeth Maberry, 23, of Waterville, drinking in public July 17, 2019, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Maranda Maciel, 26, of Fairfield, operating under the influence May 31, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 10 day alternative sentencing program, 210 day license suspension.

Jessie Malarsie, 57, of South Gardiner, driving to endanger April 21, 2018, in Gardiner; $575 fine.

Robin L. Marson, 60, of Gardiner, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions June 19, 2019, in Sidney; $100 fine.

Amy Lee Moody, 33, of Canaan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 13, 2016, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence, $3,294 restitution.

Harold Mortimer, 22, of Waterville, operating under the influence July 5, 2019, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked July 5, 2019, in Waterville; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one year license suspension.

Maya Naim, 29, of Hollywood, Florida, minor consuming liquor July 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jamie A. Nichols, 43, of Fayette, operating under the influence May 16, 2019, in Hallowell; $500 fine, four day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Robert D. Oakes, 53, of Readfield, operate vehicle without license May 20, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Jeremy R. Parker, 39, of Readfield, domestic violence assault Aug. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jasmin V. Pelton, 23, of Manchester, operating under the influence May 25, 2019, in Augusta; $700 fine, 10 day alternative sentencing program, three year license and registration suspension.

Jennifer Marie Poirier, 34, of Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2018, in Augusta; three-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, two year probation, $238 restitution.

Casey Quinn, 31, of Lewiston, assault, obstructing report of crime and criminal mischief Aug. 12, 2018, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Chad Quirion, 41, of Winslow, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise July 19, 2019, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Rose M. Richards, 54, of Waterville, false public alarm or report July 17, 2019, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Robie Rogers, 34, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 18, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michelle L. Romagno, 39, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 10, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Tasha Ryder, 27, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked May 26, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Juan O. Santiago, 43, of Waterville, permit unlawful use of license or identification card July 15, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Olivero Angel Santiago, 18, of Waterville, attaching false plates July 15, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kerry J. Sinclair, 43, of North Monmouth, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 19, 2019, in Litchfield; 48-hour jail sentence.

Nathan R. Smith, 27, of Ellsworth, drinking in public July 27, 2019, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Jean Truland, 35, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, operating under the influence March 5, 2019, in West Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lanayria Indigo Urquhart, 24, of Monmouth, operating under the influence Nov. 29, 2018, in Monmouth; $750 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ankeney Weitz, 56, of Waterville, permit unlawful use July 20, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Anthony J. Williams, 35, of Augusta, cruelty to animals Sept. 3, 2019, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; terrorizing Sept. 3, 2019, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Logen Williams, 22, of Winslow, drinking in public July 16, 2019, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Jason T. Williamson Sr., 35, of Monmouth, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Sept. 2, 2019, in Monmouth; 24-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Sept. 2, 2019, in Monmouth; $200 fine; criminal threatening, same date and town, dismissed.

Thomas R. Wood, 23, of Winslow, drinking in public July 16, 2019, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Jeremy A. Yeomans, 38, of Waterville, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs June 8, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 47 months suspended, two year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Dylan Young, 19, of Augusta, violating condition of release Aug. 30, 2019, in Augusta; 96-hour jail sentence. Minor consuming liquor Aug. 30, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

