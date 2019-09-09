A North Berwick man who fled from police on an ATV was later found with a half-pound of marijuana and more than $14,000 in suspected drug proceeds, according to Maine State Police.

Trooper Patrick Hall tried to stop a side-by-side ATV on Route 202 in Lebanon for a traffic infraction around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the ATV fled, driving down the wrong side of the road, before Hall called off the pursuit for safety reasons, state police said Monday.

A short time later, witnesses told police they saw a speeding ATV almost hit other riders as it entered a trail. Hall found and stopped the ATV on Depot Road in Lebanon at 8:30 p.m., police said.

Police identified 41-year-old Dennis Laing of North Berwick as the driver who had fled police. He had a revoked driver’s license and was on bail for prior charges of kidnapping and tampering with a witness, according to police.

During a roadside search, police determined Laing had violated his bail conditions and was in possession of $14,674 in suspected drug proceeds, approximately a half-pound of marijuana and 47 marijuana concentrate capsules.

Laing was charged with operating after revocation (habitual offender), violation of conditions of release, trafficking in marijuana and failure to stop for a law enforcement officer. State police say they will request the district attorney’s office review the case for additional charges of driving to endanger, obstructing government administration, falsifying physical evidence, operating an unregistered ATV and operating an ATV on a public way.

State police also will request forfeiture of the cash seized during the arrest.

Laing was taken to York County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Springvale District Court.

