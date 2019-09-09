Several schools have been locked down in Presque Isle, Maine, while a suspect is being sought following a shooting.

Police say Monday that they believe it was an “isolated incident” but several schools and businesses including Northern Maine Community College and Skyway Middle School remained on lockdown “until further notice.” Residents were told to stay indoors.

WAGM-TV reports that a shooting victim was being treated at a hospital Monday. Police say the victim, a man, called 911 at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident comes less than a month after an unsolved double-killing in Castle Hill, about 10 miles from Presque Isle. State police say two people were shot to death on Aug. 13 in a pickup truck, and residents were encouraged to be vigilant.

