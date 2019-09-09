Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Waterville Planning Board votes 4-3 to recommend council not rezone property for marijuana store

Tod and Jewel Currie want to sell 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive to Remington Street Properties, which hopes to open an adult-use marijuana store there.

By Amy CalderMorning Sentinel

WATERVILLE — The Planning Board voted 4-3 on Monday to reject a request to rezone part of 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive so an adult-use marijuana store can open there.

Remington Street Properties LLC wants to buy the property from Tod and Jewel Currie. They and representatives from the real estate investment firm asked the board to recommend to the City Council that the front part of the property be rezoned from Commercial A to Commercial C to allow for the store.

The building on the property is the site of the former Pine Cone Furniture Shop next to Interstate 95.

City Planner Ann Beverage said the Planning Board does not have to follow specific standards in making a recommendation to the council, the only entity that has the authority to make zoning changes.

By state law, that zoning has to be consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, according to Beverage, who said last week Waterville’s comprehensive plan does not address marijuana shops.

Planning Board member Cathy Weeks on Monday opposed making a recommendation to the council to change the zone, saying the city’s marijuana ordinance committee spent a lot of time on zoning issues, the property has been in the current zone and it should not be changed.

“I think it goes totally against what the committee had established,” she said.

Board member Bruce White said he understood Weeks’ concern, but the property was once in the Commercial C zone and all the businesses around it are in that zone.

“It seems that it would fit into the existing conditions,” he said.

Board Chairman Paul Lussier said zones are changed all the time in the city, and he thought what was muddying the issue for some people in the discussion was that it was about a marijuana store.

“As Planning Board members, we have to set aside our personal preferences or opinions, we have to look at what the ordinance is saying to us and, in this case, we’re not even looking at what the ordinance says — we’re here to make a recommendation,” Lussier said.

Planning Board member Mark Champagne made a motion to recommend the council keep the zoning as is, at Commercial A. Weeks and board members Tom Nale and Chris Rancourt voted in favor of his motion, while Lussier, White and board member Samantha Burdick rejected the motion.

Waterville Code Enforcement Officer Dan Bradstreet said last week the city is not now issuing local licenses for any adult-use marijuana businesses because the state has not issued rules for adult-use, a process that is expected to begin in the coming months.

 

