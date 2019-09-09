A New York woman will spend the next four and a half years in prison for her role in a drug deal and shootout that happened more than three years ago in the parking lot of the Augusta Walmart.

Diana Davis, 32, of Rochester, New York, was sentenced Monday to 54 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. She will also be subject to three years of supervised release after she leaves prison.

Davis was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base or crack, according to a statement issued by U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank. Davis had pleaded guilty to the federal drug conspiracy charges in October.

Davis, known as “Lil C” and “CC”, was also present when an exchange of gunfire erupted in June 2016 in the Augusta Walmart parking lot. Police said the shootout was provoked by a dispute over money. Davis’ brother was one of the gunmen.

Davis and three others were arrested following the Walmart incident, which Justice Robert Mullen later described as similar to a scene from an old Western movie. The violent confrontation ended when two armed bystanders intervened. No one was injured.

According to court records, Davis conspired with others to acquire heroin, fentanyl and crack in Rochester and to sell the drugs from at least 12 homes in central Maine. After arriving in Maine, she lived with other people, who were paid in heroin and crack for their participation in drug trafficking.

On June 26, 2016, Davis’ brother, Frankie Dejesus, exchanged gunfire with Reginald McBride in the parking lot of the Walmart.

Earlier this year, Dejesus, 29, also of Rochester, New York, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on federal drug conspiracy charges. Dejesus was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shootout, but those charges were dismissed.

