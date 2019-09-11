A Jump Right In Waterville Volunteer Fair will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St.
Representatives from local organizations will be on hand to speak with those interested in making a difference in the community.
Door prizes include dinner at Portland Pie and Holy Cannoli.
For more information, or if a nonprofit, community organization who wants to be included among the exhibitors, email [email protected].
