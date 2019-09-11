SOUTH PORTLAND — Global Partners will install $400,000 in odor-control equipment on petroleum storage tanks at its Fore River terminal, responding to neighborhood complaints and going beyond requirements of a proposed federal consent decree targeting air pollution.

The Massachusetts-based company also has created an online forum where South Portland residents can report odor complaints directly to Global and read annual emissions reports filed with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Global also will be reducing its handling of asphalt and No. 6 heavy residual fuel oil stored in heated tanks and taking other steps required under a proposed settlement filed last spring by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in response to alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

“Our goal is to be a good neighbor,” Global CEO Eric Slifka said Wednesday during a visit to South Portland. “It’s the right thing to do and we’re going to go further than we’re required.”

Under the proposed consent decree, Global must install a mist eliminator to control odors from four heated tanks at Global’s terminal off Lincoln Street. That equipment will cost about $230,000.

In addition, Slifka said, the company will install a dry active scrubber to further reduce foul odors that have upset residents in the Pleasantdale neighborhood and beyond. That equipment will cost about $170,000.

The EPA filed a lawsuit and proposed consent decree in March charging Global with violating its emissions license issued by the DEP under the Clean Air Act. South Portland officials and residents were surprised and angered that neither agency notified the city about alleged air quality violations that had been going on for several years.

Global disputes the EPA’s charges and DEP officials disagreed with the federal agency’s use of a new method to assess tank emissions.

The City Council responded by launching a citywide air quality monitoring program overseen by the DEP and on Tuesday voted to establish a Clean Air Advisory Committee to consider air pollution issues more broadly.

Slifka said Global looks forward to assisting the committee and he will encourage other petroleum companies in the city to do the same.

