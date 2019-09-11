TROY — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Waldo County Extension Association will host a tour of the Troy Elementary School garden program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 733 Bangor Road.

The tour will include the school’s new high tunnel, raised beds and garden plot. The association also will hold its annual meeting, including a brief business meeting, installation of new officers and discussion of the 2020 county budget request. Refreshments will be served.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 342-5971 or email [email protected]maine.edu.

