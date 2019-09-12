The situation is resolved.

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from prison Thursday after an eight-month stay for tax evasion, his rep confirmed to the Daily News. And he’s ready to start having babies with his wife, Lauren.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino said in a joint statement with his wife.

The reality TV star, 37, was picked up by Lauren after being released from the federal prison where he served in Otisville, N.Y.

“Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” the statement continued. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months behind bars in October and reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in January. In between, he married Lauren in November.

His brother, Marc, was sentenced to two years in prison in the tax evasion case.

The Situation is one of the stars of MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” a sequel series to the original “Jersey Shore,” and his prison stay was a storyline on the reality show.

