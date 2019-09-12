Thank you for publishing a recent article about how apprenticeship programs are growing in popularity and helping Maine employers prepare our future workforce (“Employers flock to 80-year-old apprenticeship program amid workforce crunch,” Aug. 24).

Apprenticeships (both registered and industry recognized) have long been a part of Cianbro’s workforce development model. Our programs provide team members the opportunity to earn a wage while learning and developing the necessary skills to become a productive and safe journey-level tradesperson.

Currently, we deliver a multitude of educational opportunities in the following disciplines: electrical, mechanical, civil, equipment operation as well as transmission and distribution. Many of our team members started their careers here as apprentices and have advanced their skills with continued education and experience.

Maine needs a multiple-pathways approach to solving our current and future workforce challenges.

MaineSpark has established a goal that 60 percent of adults will have a credential of value by 2025 to better position them for success in our current and future economies. Apprenticeship are proven, viable pathways to achieve this goal.

I am excited to see more employers using these proven programs, and more future skilled workers availing themselves the education and experience apprenticeships offer.

Here at Cianbro we have a deep-rooted belief in lifelong learning. We have proven, year over year, that if you believe in the potential of individuals, and are willing to make the investment in team members who possess the right attitude, are adaptable and have the aptitude and desire to learn, their potential is endless.

Dan Coffey

director, Cianbro Institute

Cianbro Corp.

