Work on the Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville continues as excavation has created a bed for foundation work to begin.

Paul Ureneck, director of commercial real estate for Colby College, said wall footings are being formed for the hotel’s foundation and concrete will start to be poured this week.

The south end of the hotel will have basement walls about 11 feet high, which will require the use of a concrete pump truck to fill the foundation wall forms, according to Ureneck. The concrete is vibrated to eliminate any pockets of space around the reinforcing iron bars inside the wall forms.

An independent agency samples the concrete to test its strength at seven days, 14 days and 28 days, when it should be at design strength.

Excavation will continue to accommodate underground plumbing and other utilities, such as storm drainage structures and piping.

