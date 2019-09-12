Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Lawrence coach John Hersom to talk about some of the key issues around the game statewide and look ahead to Week 2 matchups.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

