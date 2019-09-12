SKOWHEGAN — In the waning minutes Thursday, Maine Central Institute center back Alexandria Mason admitted to battling some jitters while nursing a one-goal lead.

“When Marlee Hisler snuck behind my entire defensive line and it was just her and (goalkeeper Leah Bussell), I was like, ‘Oh no,'” the senior Mason said of Bussell’s sixth and final save to preserve MCI’s 2-1 win over host Skowhegan in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference crossover match. “I was praying.”

Alahna McCarron scored shortly after halftime to put the Huskies (2-0-0) on top to stay, and a controlling defensive effort from a plethora of backs made the goal stand up. MCI struck first with freshman Morgan Jensen’s goal against the run of play just 12 minutes into the contest before Skowhegan (1-2-0) equalized through Mina Peythieu-Calder 12 minutes later.

Though the season remains extremely young still, MCI has won both by blowout (11-0 over Lawrence last week in the opener) and by a single goal. It’s a good sign for coach Dale Overlock’s team.

“We knew this game was going to be considerably harder than that last one,” McCarron said. “We worked really hard in practice this week and even in warmups to get ready for this.”

If there is a disturbing early-season trend developing for Skowhegan, it’s this: The team has made a habit of dominating play for 15-20 minutes to open contests, as it did Tuesday against the Huskies, with relatively little to show for it. Jensen’s goal was the first shot of the afternoon for the Huskies, by which point Skowhegan had already racked up four attempts at goal.

Would an early goal for the home team have changed the game, forcing MCI to open up a bit more instead of relying on a very good defensive structure while contentedly awaiting chances to spring on the counter-attack?

“I’m happy with the opportunities we’re getting, the chances, we’re putting the ball in the right spot, we’re in the right spot — but at some point we’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Skowhegan coach Mike Herrick, whose team is replacing eight seniors from a squad that ended a 13-year playoff absence last season. “I feel like at some point that absolutely factors in.

“I know what these girls are capable of when they can put it together. … This specific group together is a work in progress, only from the standpoint of us figuring out how to play with each other. How are we good together? That’s the biggest thing.”

Some of that lack of chemistry showed on both of MCI’s goals.

Jensen’s came after Olivia Allen’s speed down the right flank created a point-blank scoring opportunity, one thwarted by goalkeeper Amber Merry (six saves). The rebound was not tracked in the chaos, leaving Jensen alone to finish the play off. McCarron’s strike followed a Skowhegan goal kick which was never dealt with neatly in the back and — following another fine Merry save — the long rebound came to McCarron. McCarron blistered her right-footed finish expertly in the 43rd minute.

“It ricocheted off someone, and I was just like, ‘I’m going to run through this,'” McCarron said. “I got through the two defenders and it was just me and the goalie, and I was going to aim for a corner. I hit the top right corner, it went in, game-winning goal right there. It was so exciting. I think that’s the first time we’ve beaten Skowhegan since we were little babies.”

McCarron’s impact was everywhere. The midfielder by trade spent time playing up top as a counter threat for the Huskies, and in the second half she dropped in as the fifth member of MCI’s back line.

“Last 20 minutes, coach put Alanha back on defense. I was like, ‘Five of us? It’s crowded,'” Mason said. “Five minutes later, I was like, ‘Oh! This is protecting the goal!’ Usually, we just keep four in the back, and I’m telling people to step and drop.

“We’re family. We act like a family.”

Overlock said that type of versatility is emblematic of his entire lineup, something that was forged during a 12-game summer schedule.

“Total team effort,” Overlock said. “That was the key. People playing where they normally don’t play to make it work.

“We’re excited. I put it back on the summer — I had girls that were there at 7:30 in the morning, lifting, working out, making the games. We had good turnouts. We had commitment, and I think that’s paying off.”

