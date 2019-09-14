BikeMaine tour riders rolled into Waterville on Saturday, completing their 324.6 mile ride from Head of Falls on the banks of the Kennebec River around the midcoast of Maine and back again to Waterville.

Head of Falls and the RiverWalk on Front Street were once again the welcome zone for the approximately 450 riders who took part in the weeklong ride. The cyclists, 339 of whom came from out of state, spent seven days rolling through 35 towns across the region and returned to Head of Falls on Saturday to feast on a celebratory lunch from noon to 3 p.m.

Other communities that hosted riders were in Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties. The route included landmarks such as the Two Cent Bridge that crosses from Waterville to Winslow, the Matthew Museum of Maine Heritage in Unity and the Rockport Opera House.

The BikeMaine ride was started to promote Maine as a bicycling destination and to use that as an economic development tool for the state’s communities. The weeklong ride has brought about $3 million to Maine since its inauguration in 2012.

