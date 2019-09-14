Death Talk – Augusta, an informal monthly gathering which provides a safe, supportive, non-judgmental environment for people to gather to discuss death and dying, will be offered from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church “Drew House,” 6 Summer St.
The first sessions will be held Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21, with subsequent sessions every third Thursday of the month.
Church members and friends, as well as members of the wider community are welcome. Death Talk gatherings, which are appropriate for folks age 16-plus, occur around the world under various names. They are agenda-free conversations.
No RSVP is necessary.
For more, email [email protected].
