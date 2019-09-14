WINSLOW — Saturday afternoon’s game at Poulin Field showcased a pair of high school football teams at much different levels of development. On one hand there was Winslow, which returned a number of players and looks to contend in the Big 11 Conference. On the other hand, Nokomis, which despite winning the Class C state title last fall, is playing with a number of athletes learning varsity football on the job.

The disparity between the teams was clear from the opening kickoff. Winslow’s Cody Ivey took it 57 yards deep into Nokomis territory. The Black Raiders scored their first of nine touchdowns less than a minute later, and cruised to a 62-0 win.

Winslow improved to 1-1, while Nokomis is now 0-2.

“We brought it a little better than we did last week (an 18-6 loss at Wells. We’re learning,” Winslow coach Mike Siviski said. “(Nokomis is) young and they’re building. We’re glad everyone got in and it was a nice team win.”

Winslow quarterback Colby Pomeroy scored on a five yard run 58 seconds into the game to give the Black Raiders a 7-0 lead. Fifteen seconds later, on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage, Pomeroy returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. With 8:31 left in the first quarter, Ivey’s 50 yard punt return gave Winslow a 20-0 lead, and the Black Raiders had run just three offensive plays.

Marek Widerynski and Reid Gagnon also had first quarter interceptions to set up a pair of Winslow scores. Ivery caught a 12 yard touchdown pass from Pomeroy with 3:09 left in the first. With 1:19 left in the first quarter, Rob Clark’s three yard touchdown run gave Winslow a 34-0 lead.

The Black Raiders added 14 more points in the second, and the game was backups and junior varsity players in running time throughout the second half.

Nokomis is rebuilding after graduating 13 key players from last season’s gold ball-winning squad.

“It’s part of life. When you lose a big group, you’ve got to have another group ready to go. That’s what these guys are learning right now. You’ve got to be ready to fill those shoes. That’s where we’re at,” Nokomis coach Jake Rogers said.

Isaiah Morin ran for 47 yards for the Warriors.

