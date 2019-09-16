WAYNE — Conversations With Alice, presented by the Mad Hatters. is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Cary Memorial Library’s Williams House, at 17 Old Winthrop Road.

Presenters at the free event will include:

• Ron Harvey and Nina Roth-Wells, conservators: Insights on the high-tech processes and materials used to remove the art panels painted in 1932, from the Burleigh home; an inside look;

• Jann Gilmore, researcher, artist and author of contemporary book, “The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland,” in Wayne, Maine: The abiding role of Alice in our world, and how she came to be in Wayne; and

• Bob Bandy, Wayne resident and IBM Technical Services manager: The role of mathematics in the Alice story.

Light reception to follow.

For more information, call 685-9005 or 685-3612.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: