WAYNE — Conversations With Alice, presented by the Mad Hatters. is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Cary Memorial Library’s Williams House, at 17 Old Winthrop Road.
Presenters at the free event will include:
• Ron Harvey and Nina Roth-Wells, conservators: Insights on the high-tech processes and materials used to remove the art panels painted in 1932, from the Burleigh home; an inside look;
• Jann Gilmore, researcher, artist and author of contemporary book, “The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland,” in Wayne, Maine: The abiding role of Alice in our world, and how she came to be in Wayne; and
• Bob Bandy, Wayne resident and IBM Technical Services manager: The role of mathematics in the Alice story.
Light reception to follow.
For more information, call 685-9005 or 685-3612.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Our View: Kent State’s thoughtless action sets back women’s sports
-
Local & State
Portland police investigate possible theft at recycler ecomaine
-
Local & State
Portland hopes to get a better handle on West End air quality concerns
-
Local & State
Amy Calder: Closing up camp bittersweet
-
Opinion
Another View: When Congress failed, Maine stepped in on drug prices