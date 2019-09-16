A former doctor from Jackman was arrested Friday following indictments handed down by the Somerset County Grand Jury, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

Gerald Keenan, 65, was arrested Friday by State Police and Brewer Police at an apartment in that town where he recently had been living, McCausland said Monday in a press release.

“Keenan faces 21 counts related to sexual contact or assault on two preteen boys in Jackman, where he worked in the late 1990s,” McCausland wrote in a press release.

“Keenan was arrested in Louisiana earlier this year and brought back to Maine by State Police detectives on sexual conduct charges with one of the boys. A second victim came forward following that arrest. Keenan was indicted on three counts of gross sexual assault, 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct and four counts of sexual abuse with a minor.”

McCausland said Keenan had been out on bail from the earlier charge when he was arrested Friday. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and likely has been transferred to the Somerset County Jail in Skowhegan, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: