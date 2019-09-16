AUGUSTA — The Capital Area New Mainers Project will celebrate the opening of the Augusta Multicultural Center with a community-wide Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at at 70 State St.

The event will be held from 5-7pm and will be free to the public. Middle Eastern refreshments will be served.

The Augusta Multicultural Center will host community classes, events and programs that highlight and celebrate the diverse cultures represented in central Maine. In partnership with the Immigrant Welcome Center of Greater Portland, the center will feature an iEnglish digital learning lab to help immigrants learn English. “This is an exciting development for Augusta,” said Chris Myers Asch, Executive Director of CANMP. “The Center will be a hub of learning and will help us build a thriving, integrated community here in central Maine.”

For more information, contact Chris Myers Asch at [email protected] or 370-5246.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: