Mid-Coast Audubon will host Chewonki’s Owls of Maine program, “Owls Of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. Three live owls will be the highlights of this program, which introduces participants to the owls native to Maine and New England.

Beginning with slides and sounds, participants can learn the identifying characteristics and calls of each owl. Then, using talons, wings, and skulls, participants can explore the adaptations of these silent nocturnal hunters. This program ends with an intimate and detailed look at live owls, bringing these creatures of the night into the light.

Jessica Woodend, and educator who has worked at Chewonki for more than eight years, will be the presenter. Woodend received her Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource based Parks and Recreation from Michigan State University.

Before landing in Maine in 2012, she had been traveling the country working in outdoor education and interpretation; making stops in Montana, Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin, California, and her home state of Michigan.

Woodend is a Certified Interpretive Guide and Trainer through the National Association for Interpretation, and has been nationally recognized for her interpretive programs. She loves continuing to learn and teach others all about the cool things in nature.

The program is free and open to all; donations are encouraged. For more information, contact the library at 236-3440. Mid-Coast Audubon is an all-volunteer group whose mission is to promote long term responsible use of natural resources through an informed membership, education and community awareness. MCAS offers free monthly birding trips and educational programs as well as maintaining four public preserves. Every month, MCAS sponsors an evening program at the Camden Public Library. For more information, visit midcoast.maineaudubon.org.

