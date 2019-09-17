NORWAY — State police Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a woman buried in the backyard of a home at 239 Harrison Road.

Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said Tuesday that detectives and evidence technicians found the remains while conducting a search.

Police believe the woman is in her 80s and likely died in the past 12 to 18 months and may have lived in a mobile home on the property, according to McCausland.

Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta, where the medical examiner will attempt to identify her and determine a cause of death.

McCausland said state police were assisted in the search by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Norway Police Department, the Maine Department of Transportation and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

