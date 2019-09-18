DAMARISCOTTA — Sherrie York will present a live demo on linocut print at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Stable Gallery, 28 Water St.

Creating a linocut print requires precision, talent and complex thinking. All cuts are made into one surface. Colors are printed sequentially from lightest to darkest. The sequential cuts and printings result in lighter colors remaining in the newest cut areas.

York is an approachable master of printing. She is prepared to demonstrate the process behind her prints.

Drawing, carving and thoughtful use of color are all required for successful linocut prints. York has made her mark in numerous national and international exhibitions. She teaches regularly at the Farnsworth Museum and Audubon’s Hog Island Camp, according to a news release from the gallery.

York will have some print blocks available for attendees to experience the challenges of this artistic expression. She will share some works in process to explain how she produces her work.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 18.

For more information, call the gallery at 563-19991.

