NEWCASTLE — Bernard Fishman, Maine State Museum director, will speak at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road.

Fishman has edited and published a book, “A Story of Maine in 112 Objects,” which tells the story of Maine through a choice selection of 112 objects in the museum’s collections.

From a 400-million-year-old fossil, through the only authentic Viking object found in the United States, to a genuine 200-year-old sawmill moved to the museum and rebuilt piece by piece, he’ll tell the stories of how the museum acquired some of its most compelling objects, and what they have to tell about the saga of Maine.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna at 563-3350 or [email protected].

