At 2-0, the Medomak Valley High School football team is looking for the best season in its short history. After opening 2018 with a shutout win over Nokomis, the Panthers earned a big victory a Belfast last week.

Now, with perennial power Winslow coming to town, things pick up a notch for Medomak Valley.

“It’s a big game, but we’re not putting added pressure on it,” Medomak Valley coach Ryan Snell said. “Ultimately, it’s week three. There’s five weeks left.”

Coming off a 62-0 win over Nokomis, Winslow (1-1) coach Mike Siviski’s mind is still on week one’s loss at Wells. He uses that game to point at improvements his Black Raiders need to make.

“We’re holding our blocks longer and quicker off the ball. We need to keep having good execution,” Siviski said. “We anticipate an intense game.”

Here’s a look at how Winslow and Medomak Valley match up:

When: 7 tonight

Where: Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro

Three keys for Winslow:

Shake it up.

In the first two games, seven players scored at least one touchdown for Winslow. The Black Raiders have depth, and can use it to keep the Panthers guessing and unable to key on certain players and formations.

Let’s Go.

In recent seasons, Winslow has at times gone no huddle with great success. Picking up the pace could help if the Black Raiders find themselves offensively stagnant at any point in the game.

Just What I Needed.

Winslow followed a tough opening week loss at Wells with a dominant win against a rebuilding Nokomis squad. Medomak Valley is a talented team that likely falls someone in the middle of Wells and Nokomis on the toughness scale. Siviski sees the game as a measuring stick, just like he sees every game.

“You get better or you get worse. We want to get a lot better,” Siviski said.

Three keys for Medomak Valley:

You’re All I’ve Got Tonight.

Senior tailback/linebacker Drew Severson was injured in last week’s win at Belfast. Snell said Severson was back at practice Tuesday. Severson leads the Panthers in rushing yards (236 on 33 carries) and is a defensive leader with 10 tackles. If he can’t play, Severson will be missed. Medomak Valley does has depth in the backfield, though, and players like Levi Ward (186 yards rushing) and Colvin Standring (115 yards) are capable of picking up the slack.

“One thing that has been good is we’re deep at that position,” Snell said.

Hello Again

Last week, big plays in special teams were key to Winslow pulling away from Nokomis. The Black Raiders scored on a punt return and a blocked punt, and a long kick return to open the game set up Winslow’s first touchdown three plays later.

“Our special teams are good, but we’d like to improve our intensity,” Siviski said.

The Panthers can’t afford special teams breakdowns. They have to make the Black Raiders drive the length of the field.

You Might Think

When he looks at Winslow’s defense, Snell sees an aggressive unit that can give an offensive fits.

“It’s a good group. There’s no weaknesses or places to attack,” Snell said.

With that in mind, the Panthers could get creative in their play-calling. A pause to figure things out by Winslow’s defense may help Medomak Valley gain the upper hand and open big play potential.

